PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Black Monday doesn’t really happen on Monday anymore

  
Published January 4, 2025 05:00 PM

They call it Black Monday. It doesn’t really happen on Monday anymore.

Already, three teams have cleared out their head coaches, weeks before the end of the regular season. And when the regular season ends on Sunday, more teams could part ways with their head coaches right away, without waiting for Monday morning to come around.

Time is of the essence when it comes to conducting a coaching search. Candidates who are available to be hired immediately — like former Titans coach Mike Vrabel — could be gone before a team even gets a chance to interview him.

When a team knows it’s making a change, why wait? And any team that waits until after the regular season has ended to make a decision is waiting too long. If the hay isn’t already in the barn when the final game concludes, the team will be at a disadvantage when it comes to conducting a proper search.

So, basically, don’t be surprised if the Jets, Saints, and Bears are joined by more teams before Sunday night’s game between the Lions and Vikings gets started.

That said, also don’t be surprised if the Cowboys drag things out because it’s good for business for everybody to be talking about what the Cowboys are going to do.