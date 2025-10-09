Bo Nix: Facing Jets isn’t a trap game

The Broncos became the first team to beat the Eagles in 2025 in Week 5 and they’re facing a team that hasn’t won a game yet this season in Week 6, which is the kind of situation that leads to people wondering if they could fall victim to the so-called “trap game” in London on Sunday.

Quarterback Bo Nix rejected the idea that their matchup with the Jets should be described that way, however. Nix said the Jets have “been close on some games” during their 0-5 start and that no professional team should be viewed as a walkover opponent.

“I think in the league, quite honestly, it’s a little disrespectful to consider anybody a trap team,” Nix said, via 104.3 The Fan. “They’re an NFL team, and they’re going to have some really good players on their defense, and it’s not really a trap game. I think any game you can walk in and slip up and lose, that’s just the league. If you’re not careful in a way, all of them could be because they’re that good of an opponent.”

The Broncos took a step forward by making the playoffs last season and that led to higher expectations coming into this year. That, in turn, leads to being part of more games that you’re expected to win and part of reaching those expectations is remembering that you can’t take any wins for granted in the NFL.