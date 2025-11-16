Bradley Chubb active, Rasul Douglas inactive for Dolphins

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb will be in the lineup for the Dolphins in the NFL’s first game in Spain.

Chubb was listed as questionable to play against the Commanders because of a foot injury that landed him on the injury report on Friday. Chubb is not on the team’s inactive list, however, and will be on the field as Sunday’s action gets underway.

While the Dolphins will have Chubb in the lineup, they will not have cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas is inactive due to foot and ankle injuries.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, wide receiver Dee Eskridge, defensive lineman Matthew Butler, and linebacker Andre Carter are also inactive for Miami.

The Commanders have quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Treylon Burks, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Ale Kaho, tackle Trent Scott, tackle George Fant, and tight end Ben Sinnott on their inactive list.