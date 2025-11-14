 Skip navigation
Bradley Chubb added to injury report as questionable for Dolphins-Commanders

  
Published November 14, 2025 11:19 AM

The Dolphins have made a significant Friday addition to their injury report.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb was limited on Friday with a foot injury and is now questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Commanders in Madrid.

Chubb has recorded 5.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 10 games this season after missing all of 2024 with a torn ACL.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle) and receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) are also questionable for the contest.

Still on injured reserve, offensive lineman Austin Jackson (toe) is doubtful to play in the game. That means he’s unlikely to be activated to the 53-man roster this week. He was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion) has been cleared from the protocol and is set to play. Offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (foot/ankle), safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), running back Ollie Gordon (ankle), tight end Julian Hill (ankle), and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot) are also off the injury report and are set to play.