 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bradley Chubb return not on the “immediate horizon”

  
Published October 28, 2024 03:58 PM

The Dolphins can use all the help they can get as they try to turn things around after a 2-5 start to the season, but edge rusher Bradley Chubb isn’t someone they’re going to be banking on anytime soon.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked at a Monday press conference if Chubb would return to practice in the near future. McDaniel said that he’s sure Chubb “wishes that would be the case,” but that Chubb’s return is “not on my immediate horizon.”

Chubb’s injury was called an ACL tear, but McDaniel referred to it as an “ACL-plus” while discussing the veteran’s outlook on Monday. The significance of the injury will complicate the return timeline, so it’s not clear when Chubb, who was hurt in late December last year, will be able to return.

The Dolphins lose Jaelan Phillips to an ACL injury and they have produced nine sacks in the first seven games of the season.