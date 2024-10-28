Bradley Chubb return not on the “immediate horizon”

The Dolphins can use all the help they can get as they try to turn things around after a 2-5 start to the season, but edge rusher Bradley Chubb isn’t someone they’re going to be banking on anytime soon.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked at a Monday press conference if Chubb would return to practice in the near future. McDaniel said that he’s sure Chubb “wishes that would be the case,” but that Chubb’s return is “not on my immediate horizon.”

Chubb’s injury was called an ACL tear, but McDaniel referred to it as an “ACL-plus” while discussing the veteran’s outlook on Monday. The significance of the injury will complicate the return timeline, so it’s not clear when Chubb, who was hurt in late December last year, will be able to return.

The Dolphins lose Jaelan Phillips to an ACL injury and they have produced nine sacks in the first seven games of the season.