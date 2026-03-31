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Rams GM Les Snead: We talked with Eagles about A.J. Brown trade, didn’t work out

  
Published March 31, 2026 04:29 AM

Rams General Manager Les Snead says he was interested in trading for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

“We chatted with Philly, nothing worked out,” Snead said on PFT Live. “There were talks, we had discussions, didn’t work out. That happens.”

Snead did not say why the trade didn’t work out, but the Rams have confirmed that they also discussed trading Davante Adams away if they had acquired Brown. Snead said he and head coach Sean McVay both believe in being upfront with players if there’s a chance they could be traded, so they told Adams it was possible.

“As soon as any of those discussions take a certain level, we should definitely make that phone call,” Snead said. “I think all players appreciate the transparency.”

The Eagles potentially trading Brown has been one of the most-discussed stories of this NFL offseason. It hasn’t happened yet, but Snead confirmed it’s not just a much-discussed story among fans and the media. Those discussions are happening in NFL front offices as well.