 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brady Cook will start at QB for Jets vs. Jaguars on Sunday

  
Published December 12, 2025 11:47 AM

Jets undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook will get the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor have both been ruled out with injuries, which leaves Cook to start, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced today.

“Tyrod will be out, Justin will be out,” Glenn said. “That means Brady will be our starting quarterback this week. He’s gotten all the reps with the ones.”

Adrian Martinez, who just signed with the Jets on Wednesday, will back Cook up on Sunday.

Glenn said he’s been pleased with the way Cook has prepared himself to start and is confident Cook will develop into a good NFL starting quarterback.

Still, it’s highly unlikely that an undrafted rookie in a bad offense is going to look like a good starting quarterback in the first start of his career. The Jaguars are 13.5-point favorites against the Jets on Sunday in Jacksonville.