Brady Cook will start at QB for Jets vs. Jaguars on Sunday

Jets undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook will get the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor have both been ruled out with injuries, which leaves Cook to start, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced today.

“Tyrod will be out, Justin will be out,” Glenn said. “That means Brady will be our starting quarterback this week. He’s gotten all the reps with the ones.”

Adrian Martinez, who just signed with the Jets on Wednesday, will back Cook up on Sunday.

Glenn said he’s been pleased with the way Cook has prepared himself to start and is confident Cook will develop into a good NFL starting quarterback.

Still, it’s highly unlikely that an undrafted rookie in a bad offense is going to look like a good starting quarterback in the first start of his career. The Jaguars are 13.5-point favorites against the Jets on Sunday in Jacksonville.