nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is 'ridiculous'
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame's Freeman generating NFL interest

Jets sign QB Adrian Martinez to practice squad

  
Published December 10, 2025 01:29 PM

The Jets are dealing with a pair of injuries in their quarterback room, so they’ve added another one to the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

They announced the signing of Adrian Martinez on Wednesday. The move came shortly after head coach Aaron Glenn announced that Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields will not participate in practice.

Martinez was with the Jets this summer along with Brady Cook, who is in line to start if the other quarterbacks are unavailable. Martinez moved on to the 49ers and backed up Mac Jones while Brock Purdy was out of action. He played one snap with the 49ers.

The Jets also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Eric Watts to the active roster and placed defensive lineman Tyler Baron on injured reserve.