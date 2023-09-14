Brandin Cooks working on side Thursday due to MCL sprain

Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks is out of practice again on Thursday.

Cooks did not practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury and head coach Mike McCarthy said before Thursday’s session that Cooks would be working with the rehab group for the second straight day. Thursday also brought more word about the nature of Cooks’ injury.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Cooks has an MCL sprain. Recovery times from sprained MCLs vary depending on how severe the sprain is and there’s no word at this point about the severity of Cooks’ injury.

If Cooks can’t go against the Jets this weekend, KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert, and Jalen Brooks are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.