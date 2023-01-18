 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Brandon Scherff returns to Jaguars practice

  
Published January 18, 2023 11:59 AM
nbc_csu_hyundai_230116
January 16, 2023 01:13 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms offer their main takeaways from the Jaguars' stunning comeback win over the Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Jaguars had everyone on the practice field Wednesday.

Right guard Brandon Scherff sat out on Tuesday because of the abdomen injury that’s had him on the injury report in recent weeks, but he was back in action Wednesday. Scherff was listed as a limited participant.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) also returned for a limited session after being out entirely to start the week.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), and center Luke Fortner (back) were limited participants in practice for the second straight day. Thursday will bring the final injury report of the week and the team’s injury designations for Saturday’s game in Kansas City.