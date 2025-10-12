Brandon Stephens is active for the Jets in London

Cornerback Brandon Stephens will play for the Jets on Sunday.

Stephens was added to the team’s injury report on Friday after being limited in practice with a neck injury. Stephens, who has started all five games, avoided the inactive list and will play in London against the Broncos.

The Jets ruled cornerback Michael Carter (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (personal) out on Friday. Neither player made the trip to London.

Defensive end Tyler Baron, running back Khalil Herbert, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, tight end Jelani Woods, and tackle Esa Pole are inactive.

The Broncos’ only questionable player was defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, who was on injured reserve with a calf injury. Roach was activated on Saturday and is in the lineup on Sunday.

Running back Tyler Badie, linebacker Jonah Elliss, tackle Frank Crum, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, defensive lineman Sai’Vion Jones, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger will not play for Denver.