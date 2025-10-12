 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Brandon Stephens is active for the Jets in London

  
Published October 12, 2025 08:04 AM

Cornerback Brandon Stephens will play for the Jets on Sunday.

Stephens was added to the team’s injury report on Friday after being limited in practice with a neck injury. Stephens, who has started all five games, avoided the inactive list and will play in London against the Broncos.

The Jets ruled cornerback Michael Carter (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (personal) out on Friday. Neither player made the trip to London.

Defensive end Tyler Baron, running back Khalil Herbert, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor, tight end Jelani Woods, and tackle Esa Pole are inactive.

The Broncos’ only questionable player was defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, who was on injured reserve with a calf injury. Roach was activated on Saturday and is in the lineup on Sunday.

Running back Tyler Badie, linebacker Jonah Elliss, tackle Frank Crum, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, defensive lineman Sai’Vion Jones, and quarterback Sam Ehlinger will not play for Denver.