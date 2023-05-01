Brett Veach: Rashee Rice can do some of the same things JuJu Smith-Schuster did

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brett Veach: Rashee Rice can do some of the same things JuJu Smith-Schuster did

  
Published May 1, 2023 12:44 PM
nbc_pft_felixanudikeuzomah_230428
April 28, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Chiefs’ decision to select Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the last pick of Round 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft instead of trading down.

The Chiefs saw wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster leave the team as a free agent this offseason and General Manager Brett Veach said on Monday that he sees one of the team’s draft picks as part of the way to fill the spot he vacated in their offense.

Veach traded up to take former SMU wideout Rashee Rice with the 55th overall selection. Rice racked up 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final college season and Veach said the team believes he brings a lot of the same things to the table that Smith-Schuster did in his lone season with the team.

“Certainly excited to add Rashee to this mix here ,” Veach said, via Charles Goldman of USAToday.com. “He was a guy that the contested catch and the run after the catch really stood out. And we did lose JuJu, so I do think it makes sense to find a guy who can do some of the same things on the inside game. He’s almost like a running back after the catch.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Richie James, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and John Ross are among the other wideouts who will be competing for playing time in Kansas City this season.