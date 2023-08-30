Brett Veach remains “hopeful” Chris Jones’ deal gets completed before opener

The Chiefs have expressed optimism for months that they would have an extension completed with star defensive lineman Chris Jones. Optimism remains but time is running out for Jones to play in Week 1.

The Chiefs, who begin the season in eight days, placed Jones on the reserve/did not report list Monday as he continues his holdout.

General Manager Brett Veach, though, isn’t ruling out getting something done with Jones.

“Certainly hopeful for that,” Veach said, via video from the team. “We have been in communication, actually just in the last two days we’ve been in more communication. We’re going to continue to press on and work hard. A lot of respect on both sides of this thing. It’s been well stated how we feel about Chris, and he feels the same way. Again, we’re just going to keep working on this thing. We’re looking forward to next Thursday and hopefully he’s in the lineup, and he’s ready to go.”

Jones is scheduled to make a $19.5 million base salary this season in the final year of his contract.

Jones threatened last week to stay away until Week 8. That’s the magic date he has to report to get credit for this season and qualify for free agency in 2024.

He will lose $7.5 million if he skips seven regular-season weeks as well as owing more than $2 million in non-waivable fines.