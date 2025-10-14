 Skip navigation
Brian Branch ruling could come at any time

  
Published October 14, 2025 12:08 PM

The NFL has suspended Lions safety Brian Branch for the blow to the head that sparked post-game chaos following Sunday night’s loss to the Chiefs. Branch has appealed, and the decision could come at any time.

On Monday, we listed some of the prior incidents that could be regarded as precedent in the appeal. Here are a few others.

In late 2022, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were suspended one game each for fighting after a game. Both suspensions were overturned on appeal. Gregory was instead fined $50,000, and Aboushi was fined $12,000.

Earlier that year, Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended one game for approaching a Titans player after a game, confronting him, and throwing a punch that hit a Titans coach. The suspension was upheld on appeal.

In 2021, Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill was suspended two games for punching Raiders guard John Simpson after a game. The suspension was reduced to one game on appeal.

For Branch, the fact that his punch started a brawl won’t help matters. Neither will his history, with 10 fines for on-field violations over the past two seasons.

Regardless, a decision is coming. Ideally (for the Lions) today. Given that they play on Monday night, it could go until Wednesday before it begins to significantly impact preparations for a Week 7 showdown with the Buccaneers.