As NFL considers discipline for postgame fight, Brian Branch’s history of fines will work against him

Lions safety Brian Branch is in hot water with his head coach and with the league office. As the NFL decides what to do about Branch after he met Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s offer of a postgame handshake with a blow to the head, Branch’s history of fines will surely be a factor.

Via Spotrac.com, Branch has had three fines already this season. Branch was fined for taunting and for a facemask foul against the Packers, and for a low block against the Ravens. Branch was fined seven times during the 2024 season.

Even without the history of fines, Branch’s conduct was — as Lions coach Dan Campbell called it — “inexcusable.” It’s possible that the Lions will suspend him before the league even has a chance to do it. Chances are the team and the league will coordinate on a solution.

The question then will be whether Branch will appeal, or whether he’ll accept whatever punishment is imposed. Given that he eventually has to co-exist with Campbell, it could be a good idea for Branch to take it and move on.

However it plays out, there’s a good chance the Lions won’t have Branch when they host the 5-1 Buccaneers next Monday night.