Brian Burns set to play for Giants Monday night

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns has been battling a couple of injuries, but he’s expected to be in the lineup against the Steelers on Monday night.

Burns missed a day of practice this week due to groin and Achilles issues, but he was limited in Saturday’s practice and the team did not give him an injury designation for the game. PFT’s preview for the Monday night matchup and all the games on Sunday’s slate can be found here.

Burns has a sack in each of the team’s last three games and he has four on the season.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (hip) missed practice the last two days and is listed as questionable. Cornerback Tre Hawkins (ankle) has the same designation while cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (groin) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) is definitely out. Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and linebacker Ty Summers (ankle) are also going to miss the game.