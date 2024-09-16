Brian Callahan “really irritated” by “dumb” Will Levis turnover in loss to Jets

Titans quarterback Will Levis’s backhanded interception in Week One helped hand the Bears a win and Levis gave the Jets a gift in the first half on Sunday as well.

With the team leading 7-0 and in field goal range, Levis could have taken a sack on a third down but opted to try to flip the ball to running back Tyjae Spears instead of going down. The ball didn’t reach Spears and the Jets recovered the ball for the first of two turnovers.

The television broadcast caught Titans head coach Brian Callahan asking Levis “what the f—k are you doing” as the quarterback left the field and Callahan didn’t hold back in his criticism of the quarterback after the 24-17 loss either.

“I think the camera caught it pretty clear,” Levis said in a press conference. “Yeah, I was upset. It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week and it cost us points in the red zone. That is what it is. He’s a grown-up. He knows better. I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we really needed it.”

The Titans have turned the ball over five times while losing both their games by the same seven-point margin and it’s hard not to wonder where they’d be if Levis was more careful with the ball. It’s also hard not to wonder how much longer Callahan and the Titans can stomach those blunders costing them games.