Brian Callahan set for second interview for Bucs’ offensive coordinator

  
Published January 21, 2026 12:58 PM

The Buccaneers appear to be moving closer to making their decision about a new offensive coordinator.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that they have scheduled a second interview on Thursday with former Titans head coach Brian Callahan for the position. The Bucs fired Josh Grizzard after one season in the role.

Callahan also interviewed for the Chargers’ coordinator position, but they are expected to hire Mike McDaniel to fill that spot on Jim Harbaugh’s staff.

The Bucs also announced the completion of an interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher on Wednesday. Pitcher succeeded Callahan when Callahan left Cincinnati for Tennessee, so the choice in Tampa could wind up being a former Bengals assistant one way or another.