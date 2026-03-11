Colts, Daniel Jones do a two-year deal

Danny Dimes will be depositing a lot of dollars at the local Building & Loan.

PFT has confirmed that the Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones have struck a deal on a two-year contract that will replace his transition tag for 2026.

The contract has a base value of $88 million, roughly $5 million more than playing for two years under the transition tag ($37.833 million plus $45.4 million, for a total of $83.233 million). Of the amount, $50 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The deal includes up to $6 million in annual incentives, pushing the maximum value to $100 million over two years.

He’ll earn $50 million in 2026, before any of the incentives. In 2027, he’ll get $38 million before incentives, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $10 million becomes fully guaranteed next March, creating a clear pivot point for the Colts to keep the deal going or tear it up.

We’ll be hunting-and-pecking a full breakdown of the terms soon.