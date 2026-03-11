 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts, Daniel Jones do a two-year deal

  
Published March 11, 2026 11:36 AM

Danny Dimes will be depositing a lot of dollars at the local Building & Loan.

PFT has confirmed that the Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones have struck a deal on a two-year contract that will replace his transition tag for 2026.

The contract has a base value of $88 million, roughly $5 million more than playing for two years under the transition tag ($37.833 million plus $45.4 million, for a total of $83.233 million). Of the amount, $50 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The deal includes up to $6 million in annual incentives, pushing the maximum value to $100 million over two years.

He’ll earn $50 million in 2026, before any of the incentives. In 2027, he’ll get $38 million before incentives, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The $10 million becomes fully guaranteed next March, creating a clear pivot point for the Colts to keep the deal going or tear it up.

We’ll be hunting-and-pecking a full breakdown of the terms soon.