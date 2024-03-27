Brian Daboll: Calling offensive plays something I’m looking into

The Giants blocked offensive coordinator Mike Kafka from interviewing for a lateral move this offseason, but that doesn’t mean that he will be performing the same duties during the 2024 season.

Head coach Brian Daboll had a hand in calling offensive plays at times last season and he said on Tuesday that he “certainly” misses doing something he did well enough as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator to land a head coaching job. He said taking over the role on a full-time basis is “something I’m looking into” as the team prepares for the 2024 season.

“I did it for a long time,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “There’s a lot of things that go into it. Part of the evaluation that I talked about, there are some other things that I’m looking into. I take my time and do what I think is best for the team. . . . Still working through that process. There’s quite a bit of people nowadays that do that. So, again, it’s something that I’ll look into. Whatever I feel is best for the football team, that’s the way we go.”

Daboll’s sideline demeanor was also a talking point at the league meetings this week and the team will be looking for anything and everything they can do to push their record back over .500 after a disappointing 2023.