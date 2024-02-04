Giants block Mike Kafka from interviewing for Seahawks offensive coordinator

The Seahawks interviewed Giants offensive coordinator twice as part of their head coaching search, but they won’t get a chance to speak to him about a lateral move.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants declined to give permission for the Seahawks to interview Kafka about the coordinator job on Mike Macdonald’s staff. The Seahawks hired Macdonald this week.

Kafka has been with the Giants since Brian Daboll was hired as their head coach ahead of the 2022 season. The Giants’ offense was less productive in his second season with the team than the first, but Kafka’s overall body of work has found admirers around the league.

The Giants parted ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey after the end of the season, but it appears Kafka will be sticking around so there won’t be a clean sweep on Daboll’s staff this offseason.