Steelers respond to fans angered by Mason Rudolph’s presence at Donald Trump rally

The “stick to sports” door swings both ways.

While the term rose to significance as a catchphrase for conservative voices who hoped to shout down athletes and media with conflicting beliefs (athletes and media who agreed were and are exempt from being told to shut up), fans who have concerns about the current state of the union are objecting to those athletes who are aligning with the person who’s running the show.

For instance, the Steelers dealt with complaints from fans and season-ticket holders regarding Friday night’s appearance by quarterback Mason Rudolph and safety Miles Killebrew at a local rally held by President Trump. Steelers legend Rocky Bleier also attended.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the reaction was strong enough to prompt the Steelers to send an email to those who objected. Here’s the full text of the email, as posted by Dulac:

“We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong.

“We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team.”

The Rooney family, which has owned the Steelers since their inception, have routinely and aggressively supported the Democratic party. Dan Rooney, the late father of current owner Art Rooney II, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland under President Barack Obama.

The players have the right to attend the rally, if they want. The fans who are upset have the right to say so. The Steelers have the right to try to put out the fire. It’s all part of the First Amendment, in full practice.

At the end of the day, the Steelers just want to win football games. If they were concerned about the political beliefs of their players, they wouldn’t be waiting (and waiting) for Aaron Rodgers to accept an offer of employment. In his recent three-hour visit with Rogan, Rodgers’s political views were as clear as they’ve ever been.

Especially since Rodgers referred to the most recent former president as a “fucking neck sniffer.”