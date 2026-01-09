Kamari Lassiter sits out practice; Derek Stingley a limited participant

The Texans have one of the NFL’s best cornerback duos in Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr., both of whom should receive some All-Pro votes.

Both, though, begin wild-card playoff week on the injury report.

Lassiter (ankle/knee) did not participate on Thursday, and Stingley (oblique) was limited.

Lassiter played through his knee injury in the Week 16 win over the Chargers and sat out Sunday’s game against the Colts as a precaution.

Lassiter said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC, that he will play Monday night against the Steelers.

He made 91 tackles, including seven for loss, with four interceptions and 17 passes defensed.

This marks the first time in four weeks that Stingley has practiced on the first practice day of the week. He went on the injury report with his oblique issue in Week 16.

Stingley totaled 36 tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in 17 games.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle) and running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle) were the others who didn’t practice for Houston.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), linebacker Jamal Hill (calf), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and safety Jaylen Reed (forearm) joined Stingley as limited participants.