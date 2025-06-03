Gabe Davis to visit with Steelers this week

Gabe Davis may be headed to the AFC North.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the receiver is headed to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday.

Davis, 26, spent last season with the Jaguars, appearing in 10 games. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards with a pair of touchdowns before suffering a torn meniscus and missing the rest of the year.

The Jags released Davis last month.

Davis’ best season came in 2022, when he caught 48 passes for 836 yards with seven touchdowns. That was after his blistering performance in the 2021 postseason against Kansas City, catching eight passes for 201 yards with four touchdowns in the club’s eventual 42-36 overtime loss.

In 74 career games, Davis has 183 receptions for 2,969 yards with 29 TDs.