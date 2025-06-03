Saquon Barkley: We know the recipe, just have to stick to it

Saquon Barkley will be on the cover of Madden after running for 2,005 yards and helping the Eagles to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team, so it’s no surprise that he calls the last year of his life one “that you dream about.”

It’s not a dream the running back thinks has to end anytime soon. During an appearance on NFL Network Monday, Barkley said that the team’s offseason work has seen players “coming in and buying in, training really hard, competing at a high level” and that recent additions to the team are “buying into the culture right from the beginning.”

Barkley said that has reinforced his belief that the Eagles can stay on top after winning the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history.

“The best way I can answer that question is success is not an accident,” Barkley said. “We know the recipe. We know what it takes. We can’t skip any steps to get to where we want to get to. Last OTAs it was the same thing, and we already know how training camp’s gonna be and we know how it’s gonna be during the season. We know the recipe, and we just got to stick to it and a little bit of luck when that comes in with staying healthy. We do that, with the talent that we have and the coaches that we have, we’ll be in a good position.”

Barkley’s time with the Giants taught him well that luck with injuries plays a major role in determining how things play out over the course of a season and there are a number of other bounces that need to go a team’s way over months and months in order to wind up as Super Bowl champions. The Eagles know that and they also know that they need to be well prepared for all possibilities, which makes the focus that Barkley has seen this spring all the more important.