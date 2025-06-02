Saquon Barkley lands Madden 26 cover

Saquon Barkley has something else to add to his list of accolades since joining the Eagles:

Madden cover star.

EA Sports announced on Monday that Barkley will be featured on the cover of Madden 26. The image will be Barkley’s famous backwards hurdle over a Jaguars defender during Philadelphia’s Week 9 victory last year.

The AP offensive player of the year in 2024, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards with 13 touchdowns. He led the league with 378 touches and 2,283 yards from scrimmage.

Barkley is the second running back in a row to be featured on the cover of the video game, as San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey held the honor for Madden 25.

Madden 26 is set to be released on Aug. 14.