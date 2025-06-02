 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Saquon Barkley lands Madden 26 cover

  
Published June 2, 2025 11:05 AM

Saquon Barkley has something else to add to his list of accolades since joining the Eagles:

Madden cover star.

EA Sports announced on Monday that Barkley will be featured on the cover of Madden 26. The image will be Barkley’s famous backwards hurdle over a Jaguars defender during Philadelphia’s Week 9 victory last year.

The AP offensive player of the year in 2024, Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards with 13 touchdowns. He led the league with 378 touches and 2,283 yards from scrimmage.

Barkley is the second running back in a row to be featured on the cover of the video game, as San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey held the honor for Madden 25.

Madden 26 is set to be released on Aug. 14.