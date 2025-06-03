Seahawks defenders want to “put the team on our back”

The highest profile moves of the Seahawks’ offseason have come on offense, but guys on the other side of the ball wants to make sure they won’t be overlooked come the fall.

Whatever quarterback Sam Darnold and a remade receiver room are able to do, Seahawks defenders believe that they are going to be the key to the team’s success this season. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon said that they are “chasing to be the No. 1 defense in the league” and defensive tackle Jarran Reed said that the goal is for the Seahawks to be seen as a team that wins by leading with defense.

“Everybody on my side of the ball wants the defense to be the reason why,” Reed said, via the team’s website. “Defense wins championships, offense wins games, that just is what it is. We want to put the team on our back, and we want to be the reason why we win games.”

The Seahawks had some ups and downs defensively in head coach Mike Macdonald’s first season, but they finished strong to help the team win six of its final eight games. Using that as a foundation for further growth would help Reed, Witherspoon and their teammates fulfill the high expectations they’ve set for 2025.