Brian Daboll on A.J. Brown: “A.J.'s open a lot”

It’s obvious that the Eagles are struggling to get their offense on the right track. It’s equally obvious that there’s a lingering disconnect between quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown.

The situation is impacting the rest of the offense. As evidenced by a recent meeting between Hurts, Brown, and running back Saquon Barkley, whose numbers are dramatically down from last year’s season for the ages.

They’ll be back at it on Thursday night against the Giants. On Tuesday, New York coach Brian Daboll shrewdly stirred the pot when asked by reporters whether he’s cognizant of the possibility that the Philly offense will make a concerted effort to get Brown the ball.

“Yeah, you watch all the games, and you watch him when he’s out there get open,” Daboll said. “Big, strong, fast, has good hands, can run any route you want him to run. Sure, they can throw him the ball as many times as they want. That means Saquon doesn’t get it or you give it to Saquon, and AJ doesn’t get it. There’s one ball. They’re all really good players. Smitty [receiver Devonta Smith]. I’ve been around Smitty. I think he’s an exceptional receiver, too. Do I think, sure, whatever they want to do or think they need to do, that’s what they’ll do. You have to watch the tape. AJ’s open a lot. . . . There’s a lot of weapons, I would say. on that offense. and whatever they choose to do is what they do.”

The multiple references to Brown being “open” weren’t accidental. Daboll confirmed the fundamental basis for Brown’s frustrations.

He’s an elite receiver. And the situation could result in the Eagles leaning a little too heavily on trying to get him the ball, to the detriment of the running game.