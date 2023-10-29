Brian Daboll: Tyrod Taylor still at hospital, no update on condition

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday’s game in the first half with injured ribs and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation after being taken off the field.

After the 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Taylor was still at the hospital and that he had no update about the quarterback’s condition.

Taylor was starting his third straight game in place of the injured Daniel Jones and that left the Giants to turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito on Sunday. DeVito did not complete a pass in regulation and his only completion in overtime turned into a one-yard loss.

The Giants will be in Las Vegas next weekend and they’ll be hoping that one of their veteran quarterbacks will get the green light to lead the offense.