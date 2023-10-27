Brian Daboll won’t say if Daniel Jones’ season is over: “I don’t have a crystal ball”

Giants coach Brian Daboll has previously said definitively that quarterback Daniel Jones’ season is “not over” despite the neck injury that has kept him out for three weeks. Asked about that again today, Daboll refused to be so definitive.

In response to reporters asking repeatedly whether Jones will play again this season, Daboll wouldn’t say.

“I just say he’s getting better, and see where he is next week,” Daboll said.

Asked why he could previously say Jones’ season wasn’t over and now won’t say that, Daboll said he can’t predict the future.

“He’s getting better. We’ll see where he is next week. I don’t have a crystal ball with injuries, but he is getting better and we’ll see where he is next week,” Daboll said.

When a reporter said that Daboll was being less declarative that Jones will play this year than he was previously, Daboll agreed with a one-word answer: “Yep.”

Whether Jones’ prognosis is getting worse or Daboll is just tired of answering the question is unclear, but what is clear is that Tyrod Taylor will start his third consecutive game on Sunday. And there’s no end in sight for Taylor’s status as the starter.