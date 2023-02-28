 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst: Until we speak with Aaron Rodgers, all options on table

  
Published February 28, 2023 04:45 AM
nbc_pft_rodgersretreat_230227
February 27, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which teams Aaron Rodgers is most likely to land if the QB decides to play another season, and how Jordan Love complicates that dynamic.

Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season.

That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team is hopeful about getting word from the quarterback about his thoughts before free agency gets underway on March 15.

Gutekunst referenced the need to hear those thoughts when asked if the Packers want Rodgers back for another year.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

Gutekunst said the team believes Jordan Love is ready to be the starting quarterback, but it still remains to be seen if the Packers will be moving in that direction for the 2023 season.