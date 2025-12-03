 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Hartline will leave Ohio State for USF head-coaching job

  
Published December 3, 2025 11:33 AM

Former NFL receiver Brian Hartline and long-time Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline has finally gotten a team of his own.

Via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, USF will hire Hartline as the program’s next head coach.

Hartline, an Ohio native who played at Ohio State from 2005 through 2008, was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2009. He spent six seasons in Miami, before wrapping up his career in 2015 with the Browns.

After serving as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, he has coached the team’s stellar collection of receivers since 2018, adding the title of offensive coordinator in 2023. (He shared that job with Chip Kelly in 2024.)

Hartline, 39, played in 104 regular-season games with 73 starts. He caught 344 passes for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His pupils have included Garrett Wilson, Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Smith.

Last year, Hartline interviewed for the head-coaching job at West Virginia. Now at USF, Hartline (if successful) will likely climb the ladder to bigger and bigger jobs, with the eventual possibility of someday becoming the head coach at his alma mater.

Hartline will stay with Ohio State through its upcoming playoff run and, possibly, second straight national championship.