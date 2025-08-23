 Skip navigation
Brian Schottenheimer still believes Micah Parsons will play in Week 1

  
Published August 23, 2025 12:16 AM

The Micah Parsons contract situation has hit full boil over the past couple of days, culminating in owner and G.M. Jerry Jones sounding off to Michael Irvin — and in Parsons spending time during Friday night’s preseason game on a table.

After the game, coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Parsons’s decision to kick back and ignore the game. Via Tommy Yarish of the team’s official website, Schottenheimer said he didn’t notice it — but that he’ll look into it.

“We’ll look at the film and we’ll talk to everybody involved and we’ll have a great assessment of how we did both on and off the field,” Schotteneheimer said.

The first-year coach added that he still believes Parsons will play in the first game of the regular season, in 12 days at Philadelphia. Schottenheimer may be in a shrinking minority of people who think Parsons will play, unless a new deal is signed before then.