Brian Thomas Jr. questionable for Jaguars-Chargers

The Jaguars may have one of their key receivers back for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Brian Thomas Jr. is listed as questionable with his ankle injury.

Thomas was a limited participant on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week after missing last week’s game against the Texans.

Offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee, ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), and tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee) have all been ruled out. Returning from injured reserve, tight end Brenton Strange (hip) has also been ruled out.

Guard Ezra Cleveland (knee, ankle), punter Logan Cooke (groin), linebacker Dennis Gardeck (chest), center Robert Hainsey (groin), linebacker Jack Kiser (shoulder), guard Patrick Mekari (knee), linebacker Ventrell Miller (back), guard Wyatt Milum (knee), and cornerback Greg Newsome (shoulder) are all off the injury report and are set to play.