Brock Bowers likely out again for Raiders

  
Published October 10, 2025 04:10 PM

Tight end Brock Bowers is set to miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

Bowers was injured in Week 1, but played through the injury in the next three games. His production was down from his rookie season and reports have indicated that doctors believe Bowers needs rest in order to return to 100 percent.

On Friday, head coach Pete Carroll didn’t officially rule Bowers out at his Friday press conference. He did say that Bowers “isn’t quite ready” to go and that he will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Titans as a result.

Michael Mayer is expected to start at tight end for the Raiders. Mayer missed the last two games with a concussion, but has been cleared to play.