Brock Purdy: Elbow rehab going as planned, protocol is to start throwing at three months

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy: Elbow rehab going as planned, protocol is to start throwing at three months

  
Published April 1, 2023 08:41 AM
nbc_pft_shanahanonlance_230329
March 29, 2023 07:52 AM
Kyle Shanahan acknowledged it’s going to be harder for Trey Lance to win back the starting QB job, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out the Niners’ QB situation.

Three weeks after elbow surgery, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says rehab is going well.

Purdy said on Fox Sports 910-AM in Phoenix that his recovery is “going as planned” following his March 10 surgery.

“The protocol is you start throwing at three months , but it all depends on how your therapy and your range of motion and everything goes up until that point,” Purdy said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “There are definitely some boxes I have to check off first before I get to that point, but that’s the plan as of now.”

Purdy, whose injury has been compared to a common elbow injury for baseball pitchers, is rehabbing in Phoenix where many pitchers have successfully recovered.

“I’m with a specialist out here who’s done this rehab on the elbow hundreds of thousands of times,” Purdy said. “He’s a baseball guy and they trust in him and everything is going as planned.”

Purdy is the favorite to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season, if he is fully healthy. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will both compete for the job as well.