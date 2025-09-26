 Skip navigation
Brock Purdy has no injury designation; Mac Jones questionable

  
Published September 26, 2025 05:21 PM

Brock Purdy returned to full participation on Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

The 49ers quarterback returns after missing the past two weeks.

Purdy injured his toe in Week 1, and Mac Jones started in his stead in wins over the Saints and Cardinals.

Jones is questionable for this week with a knee injury that kept him limited all three practice days.

The 49ers ruled out wide receiver Jordan Watkins (calf) and defensive tackle C.J. West (thumb).

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), wide receiver Jauan Jennings (ankle), cornerback Renardo Green (neck) and left guard Connor Colby (groin) are questionable. Jennings and Pearsall both were limited practice participants on Friday.