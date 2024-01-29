Brock Purdy: No one was freaking out when we were down by 17

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says he and his teammates were calm in the locker room when trailing 24-7 at halftime of the NFC Championship Game.

“No one was freaking out,” Purdy said after the 49ers’ 34-31 win. “It’s football, there’s a lot of experienced guys on this team, veterans who have been in crazy situations, so everyone was like, ‘We’ve just got to do our job, straight up.’ We kept it simple. We went out, we all knew what we had to do, the season was on the line, we were down by 17, so everyone stepped up and we played complementary football.”

The 49ers looked incredibly poised in the third quarter, quickly erasing their deficit to tie the score 24-24 in less than 12 minutes.

Although Purdy is only 24 years old and the Super Bowl will be only the 27th game he has started in the NFL, he has shown the maturity of a veteran. The Super Bowl won’t be too big for him.