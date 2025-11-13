Brock Purdy will return to the starting lineup Sunday

It’s officially official: Brock Purdy will start for the 49ers on Sunday against the Cardinals.

It seemed headed that way with Purdy returning to “aggressive” practices this week, and on Thursday, coach Kyle Shanahan and Purdy both confirmed Purdy’s return to the starting lineup.

“He’s not limited at all,” Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He had a full practice today. I thought he was real close last week. Last week, we were considering it, even getting him up at least to be a backup and stuff, but we thought it would help him one more week.

“Just speaking with him and stuff, and watching him this whole week, I couldn’t agree more, because I think he looked great in practice this week. And I can’t tell any difference in how Brock’s always been. So, I think he made it a pretty easy decision for us. So, no point in messing around. It’s time to go.”

Purdy has not played since Week 4 when he aggravated a toe injury that he initially hurt in Week 1. He has played only two games this season, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 586 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Purdy said Thursday that doctors did not see a need for surgery on his turf toe, and he doesn’t plan to wear any protection in his shoe.

Mac Jones, who went 5-3 in his eight starts, will return to his role as Purdy’s backup.