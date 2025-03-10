 Skip navigation
Broncos agree to re-sign OL Matt Peart

  
Published March 10, 2025 01:28 PM

The Broncos are keeping some offensive line depth.

Per Peter Schrager of NFL Media, Matt Peart has agreed to re-sign with the Broncos on a two-year deal.

Schrager notes the contract is worth $7 million with incentives potentially driving it up to $10 million total.

Peart signed a one-year contract with the Broncos last offseason and ended up appearing in all 17 games with two starts. He was on the field for 17 percent of offensive snaps and 18 percent of special teams snaps.

A third-round pick in 2020, Peart spent his first four seasons with the Giants. He’s played 60 career games with nine starts.