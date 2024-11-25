Broncos beat Raiders, run record to 7-5

The Broncos are playoff contenders, and quarterback Bo Nix is a rookie of the year candidate.

If there was any doubt of that before today, that doubt was erased when the Broncos went to Las Vegas and took care of business against the Raiders, winning 29-19 with Nix leading the way.

The Broncos are now 7-5, and although it’s unlikely they could catch the Chiefs in the AFC West, they have a great chance of earning a wild card berth. That’s something few expected with a rookie quarterback in Nix and a coach in Sean Payton who was just beginning what looked like it could be a long rebuilding effort. But Nix is playing superb football, and Courtland Sutton has proven himself a top-notch No. 1 receiver. The Broncos are in great shape.

The Raiders aren’t in shape to contend for anything other than the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Although wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was a bright spot today, and defensive end Maxx Crosby played relentlessly as he always does, the Raiders look like one of the least talented teams in the NFL. Quarterback Gardner Minshew was knocked out of the game late in the fourth quarter and replaced by Desmond Ridder, who promptly lost a fumble.

The loss drops the Raiders to 2-9 and raises major questions about their future, including whether Antonio Pierce is the right coach to get the Raiders back on track.

But the Broncos are definitely on track. This is the best team they’ve had in Denver in years.