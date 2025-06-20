 Skip navigation
burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
Rice's status on hold until prosecution resolution
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
burrowmailbag.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Burrow demand future trade?
nbc_pft_pftpm_sundayticket_250619.jpg
Broadcasters support NFL in Sunday Ticket appeal
nbc_pft_pftpm_rasheerice_250619.jpg
Rice’s status on hold until prosecution resolution

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Broncos, Colorado are in communications regarding Burnham Yard site for potential new stadium

  
Published June 19, 2025 08:19 PM

Twenty-four years after the Broncos christened their current stadium, they’re looking for a new one.

One possible location is the Burnham Yard site in Denver.

The Denver Post reports that the team is currently negotiating with Colorado governor Jared Polis regarding the 58-acre property, which previously served as a rail yard.

The state plans to sell the site, which it purchased four years ago for $50 million.

The Broncos are exploring other areas, including a 36-acre Denver Water campus located close to Burnham Yard.

The team has been looking at stadium options since the Walton-Penner family bought the Broncos in 2022. Other possibilities include sites in Lone Tree and Aurora. The Broncos also could renovate their current stadium or build a new stadium on that site. Under that option, they’d need to find somewhere else to play while the current stadium is demolished and a new one is built.