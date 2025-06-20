Broncos, Colorado are in communications regarding Burnham Yard site for potential new stadium

Twenty-four years after the Broncos christened their current stadium, they’re looking for a new one.

One possible location is the Burnham Yard site in Denver.

The Denver Post reports that the team is currently negotiating with Colorado governor Jared Polis regarding the 58-acre property, which previously served as a rail yard.

The state plans to sell the site, which it purchased four years ago for $50 million.

The Broncos are exploring other areas, including a 36-acre Denver Water campus located close to Burnham Yard.

The team has been looking at stadium options since the Walton-Penner family bought the Broncos in 2022. Other possibilities include sites in Lone Tree and Aurora. The Broncos also could renovate their current stadium or build a new stadium on that site. Under that option, they’d need to find somewhere else to play while the current stadium is demolished and a new one is built.