Broncos expect Dre Greenlaw back next week

Broncos head coach Sean Payton sounded optimistic that linebacker Dre Greenlaw avoided a serious injury when he left Thursday’s practice early and he was more certain about that on Friday.

Payton told reporters at a press conference that Greenlaw hurt his quad, but that it’s not related to his offseason injury and that the team is confident that the veteran will be back on the field practicing next week.

“He felt a tweak,” Payton said, via Denver Sports 104.3. “Fortunately, the scans were good. We’re gonna be smart with bringing him back, but we see him getting work and being part of next week. We’re fortunate there.”

Greenlaw was at practice, but not in uniform on Friday. It appears that we won’t have to wait long to see him back in that uniform at Broncos camp.

