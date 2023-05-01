 Skip navigation
Broncos pick up Jerry Jeudy fifth-year option

  
Published May 1, 2023 07:45 AM
After much talk this offseason that Jerry Jeudy could be on the way out in Denver, today the Broncos gave him some job security.

The Broncos have picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option, according to NFL Network. That means Jeudy is guaranteed a 2024 salary of $12.987 million, and then he’s scheduled to hit free agency in March of 2025. Jeudy and the Broncos could also work out a new contract before that.

Although the Broncos did talk about trading Jeudy this offseason, from all indications they were only willing to do so if they got a significant offer, and no offer to their liking came in.

The Broncos selected Jeudy with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Despite a down year for the Broncos’ offense last season, he hit career-highs with 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.