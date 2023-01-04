 Skip navigation
Broncos place Dalton Risner, Marlon Mack on injured reserve

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:30 AM
The Broncos placed guard Dalton Risner and running back Marlon Mack on injured reserve Tuesday, ending their seasons. The team now has 22 players on the list, including 11 starters.

Risner injured an elbow in the third quarter Sunday, and Quinn Bailey replaced him. Risner started 15 games this season.

Mack injured a hamstring on the opening kickoff and didn’t return. He had 203 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in six games with the Broncos.

Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds will do the heavy lifting at the position in the season finale.

The Broncos promoted cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and offensive lineman Will Sherman from the practice squad to take the open 53-player roster spots.

McMillian, an undrafted rookie, has spent the season on the Broncos’ practice squad. The East Carolina product has yet to appear in a game this season.

Sherman, who signed with the Broncos’ practice squad in September, was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. Sherman played at Colorado before beginning his NFL career, and he has appeared in one career contest.