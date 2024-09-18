 Skip navigation
Broncos put Mike McGlinchey on IR

  
September 18, 2024

A report on Monday indicated Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss about a month with an MCL sprain and the team confirmed he’ll miss at least that much time on Wednesday.

McGlinchey was placed on injured reserve while linebacker Dondrea Tillman was signed to the active roster. The Broncos also signed linebacker Andrew Farmer to the practice squad.

Alex Palczewski is set to step into McGlinchey’s spot on the offensive line. Palczewski joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and appeared in the first two games this season.

Tillman signed with the Broncos earlier this year after playing in the UFL. He has never appeared in a regular season game.