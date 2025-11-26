Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins could return from foot injury this season

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot. It was believed after his diagnosis that he would miss the rest of the season.

Coach Sean Payton volunteered on Wednesday that Dobbins could return this season.

“It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.

Dobbins, per Gabriel, hopes to return in time for the playoffs.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) and linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) and linebacker Alex Singleton (testicular cancer) will return even sooner as they are back practicing. Surtain and Singleton are expected to play Sunday night, Payton said.

Surtain missed three games and Singleton one game.