 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins could return from foot injury this season

  
Published November 26, 2025 06:06 PM

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins underwent surgery earlier this month to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot. It was believed after his diagnosis that he would miss the rest of the season.

Coach Sean Payton volunteered on Wednesday that Dobbins could return this season.

“It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.

Dobbins, per Gabriel, hopes to return in time for the playoffs.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral) and linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) and linebacker Alex Singleton (testicular cancer) will return even sooner as they are back practicing. Surtain and Singleton are expected to play Sunday night, Payton said.

Surtain missed three games and Singleton one game.