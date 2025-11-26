Broncos get Pat Surtain, Alex Singleton back at practice

The first post-bye practice report for the Broncos brought good news about cornerback Pat Surtain and linebacker Alex Singleton.

Surtain took part in practice as a limited participant, which marked a significant step forward after he missed the team’s last three games with a pectoral injury. Singleton missed Week 11 after he had testicular cancer surgery and returned to work as a full practice participant.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters that both players appear to be on track to play, but final injury designations for Sunday night’s game against the Commanders will wait until Friday.

Tight end Nate Adkins (knee) was the only Broncos player to miss practice. Linebacker Jonah Elliss (hamstring) joined Surtain as a limited participant while wide receiver Pat Bryant (shoulder) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb) were both full participants.