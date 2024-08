The Broncos re-signed inside linebacker Alec Mock after he cleared waivers Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

It’s the third time Mock has signed with the Broncos in three months.

He originally signed with the team May 10 as an undrafted free agent and took part in the offseason program before Denver waived him June 20. The Broncos re-signed him last Tuesday.

Denver then cut him again Monday.

He played 12 defensive snaps in Sunday’s preseason opener and had a quarterback hit.