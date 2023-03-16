 Skip navigation
Broncos re-sign P.J. Locke

  
Published March 16, 2023 02:16 PM
The Broncos didn’t want to tender safety P.J. Locke a contract as a restricted free agent, but that decision didn’t mean they closed the door on his return.

Locke is now back with the team. The Broncos announced that he has re-signed with the team. No terms of the deal were announced.

Locke has been a core special teams player since joining the Broncos in 2020 and he played a career high 111 defensive snaps during the 2022 season. He had 22 tackles and two forced fumbles last year and has 31 tackles on his career.

The Broncos have also signed linebacker Alex Singleton, defensive lineman Zach Allen, and cornerback Tremon Smith this week. Smith joins Locke as a special teams contributor.